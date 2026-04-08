Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) announced its JROTC Cadet of the Year on the evening of March 26 at the University of South Florida. The district announced the top 10 cadets, along with the overall winner at the year-end awards program. C/Lt Col Vidyarth Sathya from Middleton High School took home the top honors for Cadet of the Year.





HCPS has 28 Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) programs and over 5,000 cadets this school year. Currently, there are 11 Army JROTC programs, nine Navy programs, seven Air Force programs and one Marine Corps program. Each cadet that was nominated from the programs went through a rigorous board selection process to be considered for the top awards.

“The competition for Cadet of the Year is highly competitive, making this recognition a significant accomplishment,” said Van Ayres, superintendent of schools. “Congratulations to each of these outstanding cadets on being named among the very best — your hard work and dedication truly set you apart.”





This year’s winners are:

Top winner: C/Lt Col Vidyarth Sathya from Middleton High School.

C/LTC Marielis Pena from Brandon High School.

C/Col Charlotte Belloso from Durant High School.

C/LTC Isabelle Rivera from Newsome High School.

C/CDR Andrew Papp from Riverview High School.

For more information about the JROTC programs at HCPS, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.