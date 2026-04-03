Chelsea Morris of Lithia is a dog lover and competitor. Her favorite dog breed is the whippet, and she has three of them. This past year, she placed number one in the juniors’ competition for the Canine Chronicle and placed second in the American Kennel Association in her breed of whippets, and eighth overall in the Hound Group as well.

She has set her sights on qualifying for the Westminster Dog Show Competition — and did I mention she is only 11 years old?

“Bo-Bett’s Sandbar Moonlight Chase, aka Luna, is the main dog I show and co-own with my aunt, Christine Perry,” Chelsea said. “I also co-own two other dogs, Mando and Uga. My aunt is the owner of Sandbar Whippets, and her business is how I got started showing them. Her friends, Brianne Slade and Rylan Cunningham, are my mentors and coaches.”

For 140 years, the American Kennel Club has been the country’s leading authority on all things dogs, acting as the premier resource for dog lovers, from the fancier to the everyday pet owner. Along with its affiliated organizations, it encourages dogs as family companions, advances canine health and well-being, advocates for dog owner rights and educates the public about responsible dog ownership.





Being a dog lover is not a pastime; it’s a way of life for Chelsea and her family.

“I started showing dogs when I was four years old,” Chelsea said. “I started in the peewee division when I was 4 years old and I showed in Whippets since I was 6 years old. I’ve been showing in the junior division since I was 9 years old and have been showing dogs for the last eight years. I want to finish Luna’s championship and make it to Westminster in the junior division one day in Whippets.”





Chelsea’s mother, Michelle, is very proud of all her daughter has accomplished at such a young age.

“I am very proud of her sportsmanship and her desire to help others, including juniors and kids,” Michelle said. “Judges have approached me to say how great she is, both inside and outside the ring. I honestly could not be prouder. I am also grateful to my sister, Christine, for being so supportive of Chelsea’s dreams. The three of us spend many weekends traveling around Florida, and Chelsea loves every minute of it. I have no doubt she will achieve her ambitious goals of Westminster.”