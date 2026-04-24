By Tal Coley, FNGLA

April is Water Conservation Month in Florida, a time to reflect on one of our state’s most valuable — and most vulnerable — resources.

Water defines Florida. It shapes our environment, fuels our economy and sustains our quality of life. From our world-renowned springs to our coastlines, water is at the heart of what makes this state special. But it is not limitless.

Right now, much of Florida is experiencing drought conditions. The Southwest Florida Water Management District announced that Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter counties, as well as portions of Charlotte, Highlands and Lake counties, are under Phase III extreme water restrictions.

The restrictions include once-a-week lawn watering, tighter irrigation hours and other mandates for car washing and aesthetic fountains.

The good news is that Floridians have more tools than ever to be part of the solution.

Outdoor water use presents one of the greatest opportunities for impact. In many households, irrigation systems account for a significant portion of total water use. During times of drought, even small changes in how we manage our landscapes can make a meaningful difference.

That’s where expertise matters.

Florida’s irrigation specialists, landscape architects and others trained and experienced in smart irrigation are uniquely equipped to help property owners navigate these challenges.

The principle of ‘right plant, right place’ is a proven approach to building landscapes that thrive in Florida’s climate, even under water restrictions. Drought-tolerant plants, proper soil preparation and thoughtful design can significantly reduce the need for supplemental irrigation.

Technology also plays a critical role. Smart irrigation systems, including those that respond to weather conditions or soil moisture levels, ensure that landscapes receive only the water they actually need. These systems not only conserve water but also help homeowners and businesses reduce utility costs over time.

Horticulture professionals stay on top of trends and seek out education, training and certifications to help Floridians conserve water. They are aware of programs like Florida Water Star, a voluntary certification program for homes and commercial buildings that promotes water efficiency both indoors and outdoors. It sets standards for features like plumbing fixtures, appliances, landscape design and irrigation systems to reduce water use.

Not only does Florida Water Star save tens of thousands of gallons of water annually, but Floridians keep more money in their pocket too. Homeowners typically see savings of 20 percent compared to a traditional irrigation system.

Water conservation is not just about responding to drought but also about preparing for the future. Growers are cultivating resilient plant varieties, and landscapers are implementing efficient designs. As Florida’s population continues to expand, thoughtful water use will be essential to maintaining the balance between development and environmental preservation.

This Water Conservation Month, every Floridian is encouraged to take a closer look at how water is used at home and in their landscape. Small, informed decisions that are guided by expertise and supported by innovation can collectively make a significant impact.