Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 4, McMullen Road will be closed between McMullen Loop and Donneymoor Drive for South Hillsborough Pipeline construction. During this time, McMullen Road will remain open to local traffic only from Donneymoor Drive to Boyette Road.

Work on McMullen Road is expected to last approximately two months and traffic patterns will change as work progresses south. During the first phase of work, traffic at Donneymoor Drive and Boyette Farms Drive can turn only south onto McMullen Road. Citgo and Pars Food Mart will be accessible via McMullen Loop. CVS, Washed Up, Christian Brothers Automotive and 7-Eleven will be accessible via Boyette Road.

Through-traffic will be detoured using McMullen Loop, Balm Riverview Road and Boyette Road. See the map above or click here for detour information.

Motorists should expect delays. Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. Crews will work Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.