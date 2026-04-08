Meals on Wheels of Tampa is expanding its reach into the Apollo Beach area, bringing critical meal delivery and companionship services to more homebound seniors and individuals in need. With the expansion comes an urgent call for additional volunteers, drivers, donors and recipients to help sustain and grow the program.

Each day, the organization prepares and delivers approximately 1,000 meals across Hillsborough County. For many recipients, the service provides far more than food.

“We nourish the body and our mission is delivered in the last mile by 1,400 volunteers,” said CEO Mandy Cloninger. “The knock on the door is more than a meal; it’s a daily check-in.”

Its meals are designed to meet a variety of dietary needs, including heart-healthy, renal and diabetic options. Each recipient receives a daily hot meal along with a side dish, ensuring both nutrition and consistency. Currently, the organization operates 113 delivery routes and 18 distribution points throughout the county, including a pickup location at First Baptist Church of Riverview.

Despite the scale of the program, affordability remains a priority. Eighty percent of recipients pay less than $2.50 per meal, made possible through community donations and volunteer support. Meals on Wheels of Tampa is privately funded and does not accept direct government funding, relying instead on the generosity of local residents and organizations.

Beyond nourishment, the program addresses a deeper need — human connection. For many homebound individuals, a volunteer’s visit may be the only interaction they have all day. These brief but meaningful encounters help reduce isolation, improve mental well-being and provide a vital safety check.

Founded in 1975 by Tampa resident Gloria Fuentes, the organization began by delivering just 14 meals. Today, it has grown into a cornerstone nonprofit, serving thousands while staying true to its mission of helping seniors maintain independence in their own homes.

As the Apollo Beach expansion begins, community involvement will be key to continuing that mission. Those interested in volunteering, donating or receiving services can learn more at https://mowtampa.org/.