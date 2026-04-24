There is something special about a community that chooses to remember where it came from.

In a place like Brandon, a community that has grown rapidly, it can sometimes feel like history is being replaced faster than it can be preserved. What was once a small town founded in the 1800s has transformed into a vibrant area filled with neighborhoods, businesses and families.

But even as Brandon continues to grow, its story still lives all around us in the names of our streets, in historic homes and in the memories of longtime residents.

That is where Preserving Brandon began.

Nearly two years ago, what started as a simple observation turned into something much more meaningful. There was no central place for people to come together to share stories, learn about local history or support preservation efforts in our community. Rather than waiting for something to exist, a group of passionate residents came together to create it.

Preserving Brandon was born from that shared desire to connect, educate and celebrate the rich heritage of our community.

Since then, what began as a grassroots effort has grown into a vibrant movement. Today, we are proud to be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization bringing together neighbors, historians and community partners who share a common goal: ensuring that Brandon’s history is not lost but honored and preserved for future generations.

Through community meetings, partnerships and events, we have created a space where stories are shared, connections are built and history comes to life. Whether it’s highlighting historic landmarks, supporting local preservation initiatives or simply gathering to learn from one another, every effort helps strengthen our community.

This May marks our two-year anniversary, a milestone that belongs not just to our organization but also to the entire community that has supported and believed in this mission.

Preserving Brandon is, at its heart, about people. It is about honoring those who came before us, celebrating who we are today and ensuring that future generations will always have a place to look back and say, “This is where we came from.”

And we are just getting started.

Everyone in the community can play a part. Please get in touch with us at preservingbrandon@gmail.com.