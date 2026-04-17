The traffic pattern in this area will change frequently over the next month. We will post updates before each change to help keep you informed.

The traffic pattern change scheduled April 13 at South Kings Avenue south of Bloomingdale Avenue was delayed to April 15. With the change in effect, South Kings Avenue will be closed from Bloomingdale Avenue to just south of Kings Row Plaza for approximately two weeks for pipeline installation.

Answering Your Questions

Tampa Bay Water’s project team values the input and interactions we’ve had with residents and businesses since we started construction. We know construction can be challenging for the community, and we appreciate your patience and your questions. In fact, we’ve noticed some questions are recurring, so from time to time, we’ll share some of those questions and the answers with our email subscribers.

Why can’t you give us a better idea of the schedule? Why does the schedule change so much?

Scheduling construction across the 26-mile pipeline route is a challenge. Crews are working simultaneously at multiple locations and there are many variables that affect the schedule, including property acquisition, permitting, subcontractors’ schedules, weather, material delivery, other nearby construction that affects traffic, and more.

The project team is committed to communicating the schedule for upcoming work, road closures and detours, as well as communicating changes when they happen.