WHAT:
HCPS Apprentice Night — an interactive event connecting middle and high school students and their families with apprenticeship, skilled‑trade and technical career pathways.
WHO:
- Middle and high school students and families.
- Apprenticeship and industry partners.
- Hillsborough County Public Schools staff.
WHEN:
- Wednesday, April 29.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE:
- Riverview High School.
- 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.
WHY IT MATTERS:
Apprentice Night introduces students and families to paid, high‑demand career pathways, including skilled trades and technical fields, through hands‑on demonstrations and direct conversations with industry partners.
VISUALS:
- Interactive demonstrations and exhibits.
- Students engaging with career and apprenticeship mentors.
- Families exploring postsecondary and career options.