WHAT:

HCPS Apprentice Night — an interactive event connecting middle and high school students and their families with apprenticeship, skilled‑trade and technical career pathways.

WHO:

Middle and high school students and families.

Apprenticeship and industry partners.

Hillsborough County Public Schools staff.

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 29.

5:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Riverview High School.

11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

WHY IT MATTERS:

Apprentice Night introduces students and families to paid, high‑demand career pathways, including skilled trades and technical fields, through hands‑on demonstrations and direct conversations with industry partners.

VISUALS: