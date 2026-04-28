WHAT:
HCPS Apprentice Night — an interactive event connecting middle and high school students and their families with apprenticeship, skilled‑trade and technical career pathways.

WHO:

  • Middle and high school students and families.
  • Apprenticeship and industry partners.
  • Hillsborough County Public Schools staff.

WHEN:

  • Wednesday, April 29.
  • 5:30-7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

  • Riverview High School.
  • 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

WHY IT MATTERS:
Apprentice Night introduces students and families to paid, high‑demand career pathways, including skilled trades and technical fields, through hands‑on demonstrations and direct conversations with industry partners.

VISUALS:

  • Interactive demonstrations and exhibits.
  • Students engaging with career and apprenticeship mentors.
  • Families exploring postsecondary and career options.
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Staff Report
Staff Report