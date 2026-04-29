When most teenagers were learning to drive, Ashlee Jaspers was learning to rebuild an engine. Now, the Newsome High School junior is preparing for a trip to Washington, D.C., where she will meet with congressional leaders on behalf of the automotive aftermarket industry — a journey that began with a simple question she asked her dad at age 13.

Ashlee Jaspers had wanted a car of her own, but her father, Todd Jaspers, had a condition.

“I told her I’d buy her a car, but she’d have to restore it herself,” he said.

He believed the challenge would teach responsibility and respect. He also insisted on a manual transmission, joking that it meant “one less hand to hold a cell phone.”

That decision set Ashlee Jaspers on a path she hadn’t expected.

“My favorite thing about restoring cars is learning how all of the individual parts work together,” said Ashlee Jaspers. “Before I got my ’85 Pontiac Fiero, I had little to no knowledge on cars.”

She remembers the moment she first started up the engine that she had rebuilt.

“It was probably one of the best moments of my life hearing the engine rumble to life,” she said.

Her passion grew quickly. She launched a YouTube channel, ‘Gen Z Garage,’ to document her restoration process and hopefully inspire other young mechanics.

“TV and film production has always called to me,” she said. “That’s half the reason I started my YouTube channel. The other half is that I’d love to help others with their car restoration journeys.”

Ashlee Jaspers said she was inspired by shows like All Girls Garage.

“Faye [Hadley] was definitely a huge inspiration,” she said. “I’d love to meet her one day.”

Although she didn’t grow up surrounded by project cars, she grew up surrounded by stories of them.

“We had tons of pictures of my parents’ cars in a little electronic picture frame,” she said. “I saw that the cars looked cool and that helped spark interest.”

Todd Jaspers said he tries to stay handsoff so she can learn through critical thinking and troubleshooting.

“I uninvolve myself as much as possible to ensure she solves the problems herself,” he said. “What I do make sure is that she does things safely.” He calls the experience “an additional early college education.”

Ashlee Jaspers’ dedication caught the attention of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA).

“She reached out to SEMA, and they were so excited to see someone her age with her passion,” Todd Jaspers said.

The organization invited her to Washington, D.C., where she will attend a congressional reception, a congressional dinner and a full day of briefings and meetings with lawmakers. She will advocate for the classic car hobby, youth involvement in automotive trades and protection of amateur racing programs.

“She’s very passionate about the work she’s done,” said Todd Jaspers. “Part of what she wants to do is show other young girls that if you work hard, even as a teenager, you can make a difference.”

To follow Ashlee Jaspers’ YouTube channel, Gen Z Garage, visit www.youtube.com/@generationzgarage.