Residents of Sun City Center and the surrounding Southshore communities are invited to an upcoming wellness seminar designed to showcase new, non-surgical options for improving strength, mobility and overall quality of life.

Absolute Surgical Specialists will host a VIP Wellness Event on Tuesday, May 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. at its Cypress Village Boulevard location. The seminar will feature live demonstrations, educational discussions and hands-on opportunities to learn about emerging medical technologies now available locally.

The event will be led by Dr. Craig E. Amshel, who founded Absolute Surgical Specialists in August 2005 after completing general surgical training in Phoenix, serving as an Army surgeon during Desert Shield and finishing a fellowship in colon and rectal surgery in Miami. Since opening his practice in Sun City Center, Amshel has remained dedicated to serving the Southshore community with fast, high-quality gastrointestinal surgical care.

A hallmark of his practice is efficiency and accessibility, guided by his philosophy: “Your time is just as important as my time.” Patients are typically able to schedule appointments within a week and are seen promptly upon arrival, reflecting a patient-centered approach that has defined the practice for more than 20 years.

During the seminar, attendees will learn about Emsculpt Neo, a non-invasive treatment that simultaneously builds muscle and reduces fat while improving circulation, strength and range of motion. The technology is also FDA-approved to help address joint and back pain by enhancing muscle performance and reducing atrophy.

The event will also highlight Emsella, a breakthrough pelvic floor treatment that uses high-intensity electromagnetic energy to strengthen muscles affected by incontinence and other conditions.

Dr. Amshel’s practice continues to expand with the growing community, including the addition of an in-house surgical suite in 2017 at 1046 Cypress Village Blvd. This allows procedures such as colonoscopies, endoscopies and select surgeries to be performed more efficiently and cost-effectively than traditional hospital settings.

Adding to the community-focused atmosphere, Local Brew Company will offer complimentary tastings during the event. The neighboring business, known for its craft beverages and welcoming environment, reflects the seminar’s emphasis on connection, education and local partnership.

Attendees will also have access to live demos, consultations, event-only pricing and free swag. Reservations can be made by calling 813-633-0081 or visiting www.absolutesurg.com.