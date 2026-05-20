When it comes to building long-term wealth, most investors focus on what they own — stocks, bonds, funds and alternatives. But an equally important question is where those assets are held. This concept, known as asset location, can have a meaningful impact on after-tax returns, yet it’s often overlooked in portfolio construction.

Asset location refers to strategically placing investments across different account types — taxable accounts, tax-deferred accounts (like traditional IRAs or 401(k)s) and tax-free accounts (such as Roth IRAs). Each type carries its own tax treatment, and aligning investments accordingly can help reduce unnecessary tax drag.

For example, income-generating assets like bonds or high-turnover funds may be better suited for tax-deferred accounts, where interest and short-term gains are sheltered from annual taxation. Meanwhile, growth-oriented investments — such as equities with potential for long-term appreciation — can be ideal for taxable or Roth accounts, where capital gains benefits or tax-free growth may be realized.

The difference may seem incremental year to year, but over time, tax efficiency can significantly improve overall portfolio performance. In fact, minimizing taxes is one of the few ‘controllable’ factors investors have, alongside costs and discipline.

Yet many investors unknowingly hold tax-inefficient assets in the wrong accounts, creating avoidable tax liabilities. This is where comprehensive planning — and ongoing coordination between investment strategy and tax considerations — becomes essential.

Ask yourself: Does your advisor talk to you about asset location?

Are your investments positioned with taxes in mind or simply allocated based on risk alone?

How Tax-efficient Is Your Plan?

True financial planning goes beyond selecting investments — it involves integrating tax strategy, retirement goals and portfolio design into one cohesive approach. Reviewing asset location regularly, especially as tax laws or personal circumstances change, can help ensure your portfolio is working as efficiently as possible.

In today’s environment, where every basis point counts, thoughtful asset location isn’t just a technical detail — it’s a strategic advantage.

Payant Wealth Management is located at 1653 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center. Visit www.payantwealthmanagementgroup.com or call 813-633-7333.