Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels provides nourishing midday meals from Monday through Friday for those in the Brandon community who are unable to serve themselves. Volunteers reach out to help home bound neighbors in need of a nutritious meal through the combined efforts of many local Brandon churches.

Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels coordinates the activities of the member churches. The menu, preparation and delivery of these meals is the responsibility of each of the member churches. Clients are referred to Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels through various organizations, churches, family, physicians, neighbors or friends.

The local nonprofit recently held its 50th anniversary this past April at Generations Church in Brandon. “Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels celebrated our 50th Anniversary this year,” said Barbara Brooks, recording secretary for the Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels. “We were started on March 9, 1976, by St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church and Limona Village Chapel. We currently have 17 member churches in the area who deliver almost 200 meals per day, Monday through Friday, to medically needy shut-ins in Brandon, Valrico and Seffner. In 2025, we delivered 48,191 meals. We are a 501(c)(3) and receive no government money.”

Volunteers delivered meals through COVID and hurricanes as long as it was safe for its drivers. Many of these volunteers were honored at the recent celebration.

“We honored Lillian Foster of St. Andrew’s for her 36 years of service, which included volunteer positions as president and general coordinator,” Brooks said. “At age 92, we were delighted to have her in attendance.”

Brooks joined the Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels in January 1996 as a cook but became New Hope’s driver coordinator in 2006.

“I had just joined the church and was looking to get involved, attended a meeting and signed up to help immediately,” Brooks said. “I have been the recording secretary for about 15 years. Our board of directors oversees the 17 churches, but each church coordinates their kitchen and cooks, including preparing their meals and mapping their routes.”

Brooks and all the volunteers at the Greater Brandon Meals on Wheel hope to continue their mission as long as there is a need in the community.

“We currently are looking to add one more church on Tuesday to serve about 20 meals,” Brooks said.

If you would like to volunteer with the Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels or if you are a local church that would like to become involved with the organization, contact general coordinator Carol Shick at 813-404-1973.