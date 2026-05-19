ReCreate Camp Turns Trash Into Treasure

Recreate Camp at Creative Junk Therapy will use and repurpose everyday items to create one-of-a-kind masterpieces. Campers will learn how simple materials, basic techniques and some imagination can be combined to make extraordinary creations. Each week will work on a new project, and camps run every week in June and July. The cost is $125 per week, or $30 per day; add a child and get $25 off a week. This camp is suitable for children ages 7 and over.

Creative Junk Therapy is located at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For additional information, visit www.creativejunktherapy.org/our-events or call 813-324-9777.

Catsino Night Fundraiser For A Kitten Place

Join A Kitten Place for its inaugural Catsino Night on Friday, June 5, at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon. The event is presented by the Fuddy Fund and will be an unforgettable evening supporting A Kitten Place and all the lifesaving work it does for kittens and cats in need.

Tickets are $75 and include casino-style gaming, food, beverages and a fun, high-energy night with fellow animal lovers. Tickets are available at https://akittenplace.org/events/.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Recognized As A 2026 Best Community For Music Education

Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) has once again been named a Best Community for Music Education by the NAMM Foundation, a national honor that celebrates school districts demonstrating a strong commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality music education for all students.

The designation reflects the passion, professionalism and dedication of HCPS music educators, whose efforts ensure students across the district have meaningful opportunities to learn, perform and grow through music. From classroom instruction to performances, advocacy and community collaboration, HCPS music programs continue to make a lasting impact on students and the broader community.

“Being recognized once again at a national level is a testament to the passion and commitment of our music educators,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Because of their work, students throughout our district experience high-quality music education and arts programs that inspire creativity, build discipline and foster collaboration at every grade level.”

For more information about music education programs in Hillsborough County Public Schools, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.

Vacation Bible School At First Presbyterian Church Of Brandon

First Presbyterian Church of Brandon, located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon, invites families in the community to register for its upcoming vacation Bible school (VBS), Illumination Station, taking place Monday through Friday, June 22-26, from 8:45 a.m.-12 Noon each day.

Designed for children ages 3 through completed fifth grade, this engaging and faith-centered program offers a week of learning, activities and fun in a welcoming environment. Participants must be potty trained. The registration fee is $25 per child.

This year’s theme, Illumination Station, promises an exciting experience filled with interactive lessons, crafts, music and opportunities for children to grow in faith and friendship. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends along — there may even be an extra surprise in store.

Additional details and online registration are available at https://fpcbrandon.org/event/vbs/.

School Board Member Honored With Distinguished Leader Award

Hillsborough County School Board member Patti Rendon has received the Distinguished Leader Award from the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA), recognizing outstanding leadership and a commitment to effective school board governance that supports student success.

The Distinguished Leader Award recognizes board members who demonstrate dedication to professional learning, leadership development and governance excellence. Recipients must first earn both the Certified Board Member (CBM) and Advanced Certified Board Member (ACBM) designations through FSBA.

“School board members who earn this award go above and beyond in their commitment to effective governance and public service,” said Tina Pinkoson, director of leadership services for the Florida School Boards Association. “By earning the Distinguished Leader Award, member Rendon demonstrates outstanding leadership, a commitment to continuous learning and a lasting positive impact on students, schools and their community.”

The Florida School Boards Association is the statewide professional association representing Florida’s 67 elected school boards.