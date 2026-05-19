The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) proudly celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Whataburger, welcoming the iconic restaurant to the Brandon community.

The event brought together chamber members, community leaders, and local residents for a morning of celebration, networking and support for one of the newest additions to the area’s growing business community. Guests enjoyed refreshments and the opportunity to connect while officially welcoming Whataburger to Brandon.

Founded in 1950, Whataburger is widely recognized for its made-to-order burgers, signature orange-and-white branding and commitment to quality and customer service. The new Brandon location offers fan-favorite menu items, such as the honey butter chicken biscuit and spicy ketchup, continuing the brand’s tradition of bold flavors and fresh ingredients that have earned a loyal following nationwide.

“This grand opening represents more than just a new restaurant — it’s a meaningful investment in our community,” said Amber Aaron, chamber president. “Whataburger brings new job opportunities, supports our local economy, and provides a welcoming space for residents to gather and connect.”

During the ceremony, Aaron offered remarks welcoming the business to the community and congratulating the Whataburger team on their successful opening. Following the ribbon cutting, BRCC Ambassador Melissa Canfield read a special proclamation officially declaring the day as ‘Whataburger Day,’ adding to the excitement and celebration of the occasion.

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce is proud to support the continued growth of local businesses and looks forward to the positive impact Whataburger will bring to the community.