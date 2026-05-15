Beginning as early as 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, Donneymoor Drive will be closed at McMullen Road for South Hillsborough Pipeline construction. This work is expected to last up to two weeks. During this time, the Riverglen neighborhood is accessible via Boyette Road.

McMullen Road remains open to local traffic only from south of Donneymoor Drive to Boyette Road. Motorists should expect delays. Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. Crews will work Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.