After more than 21 years leading the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Melanie Davis is preparing to step down in July, closing a chapter she describes as both meaningful and deeply personal.

Davis said the moments that left the strongest impression were when the chamber united around community needs.

“Anytime the chamber came together and went beyond business to truly support our community stands out the most,” she said. “If our community doesn’t thrive, then our businesses can’t thrive either.”

About 15 years ago, Davis helped guide a major transition in the chamber’s mission.

“We made a conscious shift to become more involved in giving back,” she said.

The decision wasn’t universally popular at first.

“We were even labeled the ‘dogood chamber,’ and some hesitated to join,” she added.

But she said the approach eventually became one of the organization’s greatest strengths.

“Our members now value the opportunity to connect with likeminded businesses while also making a meaningful impact,” she said.

Leading through change became a defining part of her tenure. Davis said working with a board of directors that rotates every few years required constant adaptability. But nothing compared to the challenge of COVID19.

“There was a moment when we came close to closing our doors,” she said.

Instead, the chamber doubled down on helping businesses survive by connecting them with resources and keeping the community informed.

“That experience reinforced the importance of resilience and servicedriven leadership,” Davis said.

In recent years, the chamber has seen significant growth in engagement. Davis credits that momentum to redefining value after the pandemic.

“We leaned into our committees, strengthened member involvement, and focused on building a true sense of community — almost like a family,” she said.

Stepping away, she admits, is emotional.

“It’s incredibly bittersweet,” Davis said.

She began the role in her mid20s, raising three daughters while growing alongside the chamber.

“It truly feels like an extended family,” Davis said. “I feel like I gained 20 extra grandparents through this journey.”

What she’ll miss most is working directly with business owners.

“There’s almost always a way forward, and I love the creativity that comes with problemsolving,” she said.

As she prepares for her next chapter, Davis said she looks forward to slowing down. And she is confident in her successor, Bonnie Peacock.

“She has experienced the chamber from every angle,” Davis said. “More importantly, she has the heart and passion to serve. I have complete confidence in her.”

For more information, visit www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org or visit the chamber’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/southshorechamberofcommerce.org.