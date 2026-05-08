“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint,” (Isaiah 40:31).

We are now almost one month into both my new decade (the 70s) and my ‘shall I — shan’t I?’ dance with riding a bicycle. The 70s, of course, are inevitable; the biking is something I still have to decide.

Little by little I have been breaking myself in. This week, I skipped one day and then, Wednesday and Thursday, did my first 8-mile effort. I pushed it pretty hard but finished the ride convinced I have been making progress.

Friday morning, I agreed to an outing with ‘the biker gang’ and they showed up at Maul-Hall at 8:15 with the intention of getting me all the way to the village of Speed and back, 16 miles total.

What a beautiful morning. We set out at around 65 degrees, and it was 76 when we got back. Not just to speed but at speed, no less.

I was pleased with how well I maintained pace, and it proved to be a really enjoyable ride. We put in a slight scenic detour on the way home, and by the time we made it back to Saint Patrick Street we had logged in over 19 miles.

I believe what made this more doable was the encouragement from the guys who rode with me. Not just ‘doable’ but more like eagles’ wings, running — riding — and not growing weary.

This point — this principle — has been a foundational pillar of my approach to teaching and encouraging men over the past several decades. The American ‘manly men go it alone’ ethos is not only impractical; it is counter to God’s fundamental design and intention. We were created for community, for communion both with God and with one another.

I do not know if I will be a regular participant in some of these insanely demanding bicycle rides — but I do understand that the men I am getting to know and genuinely love here in Tarboro (at church, and in the community) help me to ride on eagles’ wings in many ways.

“You yourselves have seen what I did to Egypt, and how I carried you on eagles’ wings and brought you to myself,” (Exodus 19:4).

Tired … and grateful.

— DEREK

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Derek Maul
Derek Maul
https://derekmaul.blog/
Derek Maul has written for many news outlets, including the Tampa Tribune, The United Methodist News Service, All Pro Dad, FOCUS Magazine, Newsweek, USA Today, The Christian Science Monitor, Presbyterians Today, Guideposts, Chicken Soup for the Soul and many other publications. Read Derek Maul’s daily blog posts at www.derekmaul.wordpress.com.