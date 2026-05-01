Safe Families For Children Music Bingo

Join Safe Families for Children on Friday, May 15, for its music bingo fundraiser. The event will take place at Wellspring Church, located at 705 Ninth St. SE in Ruskin, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. Come early to get your table. Bingo is $25. Southern BBQ LLC will be serving meals, with all proceeds benefiting Safe Families for Children. Along with music bingo, there will be raffles and other prizes. This event is sure to be fun for anyone.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

The South Bay Genealogical Society meeting on Tuesday, May 19, will be held at the South Hillsborough Elks Lodge No. 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin. An optional roundtable discussion begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. At 1 p.m., its guest speaker, Debbie Smyth, will present ‘Probate Records: Looking Beyond the Will.’ The cost is $18 per person, which includes the meal and presentation.

For reservations and meal selection, call Vicki at 360-608-1647.

Beth Israel Honors New Members At Special Sabbath Service

Beth Israel will honor its new members at its Sabbath service on Friday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Beth Israel’s sanctuary, located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. New members have been assigned parts in the service, and each will be given a gift from the membership committee. The public is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.

For information on attending this special service or to become a member of Beth Israel, contact Pam at membership@jcscc.org.

Impact Teen Huddles

The Impact Program is now offering Teen Huddles, a faith-based small group ‘huddle’ intended to help students understand God’s word, ask honest questions and learn how to apply biblical truths to real-life situations. Students in sixth through 12th grade meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at 3115 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

For more information, contact Kayla Dorman, an Impact intern, at kdorman@whatisimpact.com or 863-220-3829.

Music And Art Homeschool Day At Cracker Country

Discover some of Florida’s rich music and art history at Cracker Country Music and Art Homeschool Day on Tuesday, May 12. While visiting the museum’s historic buildings, homeschoolers can participate in activities designed to make late-19th-through-early-20th-century art and music come alive.

Enjoy live musical demonstrations on the dulcimer, mandolin and conga drum; make your own musical instrument; and do some ‘everyday’ chores, like churning butter and cleaning laundry on a washboard.

Advanced ticket purchase is required from its website at https://floridastatefair.com/event/homeschool-day-music-art/.