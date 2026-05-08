Firehouse Cultural Center (FCC) and FL Drama Kids Camp have partnered to create 10 full weeks of fun for campers ages 7-15. Register for individual weeks or multiple weeks with FCC (eight weeks available), and parents can contact FL Drama Kids Camp for either of the two weeks offered. Discounts are available for multiweek sessions. Themed camps each week are from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Hillsborough County and USDA will provide a school lunch daily from only Monday, June 1, through Tuesday, July 23, and FCC will offer snacks & water. For the August camps, campers are asked to pack their lunches.

There are special savings on multiple weeks, and you can become an FCC member to save even more at https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/join/.

Daily schedule:

Drop-off from 8:30-9 a.m.

Lunch from 12:00 Noon-12:30 p.m.

Pickup from 3:15-3:30 p.m.

Week One: Musical Theater: Wonka! Kids, Mon.-Fri., June 1-5

Step into a vibrant world of ‘pure Imagination’ with Wonka! Kids. This 30-minute version of the beloved classic includes the songs we all know and love, such as “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket” and “The Loompa Song.” Spend a week with FCC and bring your candy dreams to life on stage. Show off on Friday!

Week Two: Musical Theater: Hot Summer Broadway, Mon.-Fri., June 8-12

Experience musical theater and sample all areas of the production process. Perform, work on sets and help design costumes in a fun, energetic space. Musicals to be explored include The Sponge Bob Musical, The Little Mermaid and several other favorites.

Week Three: Robotics, Mon.-Fri., June 15-19

Build teams and challenge other bots in the robot ring. There will be creative challenges using everyday items.

Week Four: FCC is hosting FL Drama Kids Camp, Mon.-Fri., June 22-26, Ages 8-16

This camp is offered by FL Drama kids; this is not an FCC camp. Please call 813-489-5899 for more information. Camp runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and there’ll be performances on June 27 and June 28.

Week Five: Animation, Mon.-Thurs., June 29-July 2

Campers will explore the world of animation and learn how their favorite cartoons, like SpongeBob SquarePants, are created and brought to life.

Week Six: Musical Theater: Juke Box Stories, Mon.-Fri., July 6-10

Lights, camera, action! Everyone loves a good jukebox musical, and the camp will include Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia!, We Will Rock You and Footloose, to name a few. Then campers will rock out with a live theater review on Friday afternoon.

Week Seven: A Year With Frog and Toad Kids, Mon.-Fri., July 13-17

Does your child love to sing, dance, and perform? Then join in for an exciting Musical Theater Summer Camp, where young stars shine on stage.

Week Eight: FCC Is Hosting FL Drama Kids Camp, Mon.-Fri., July 20-24, Ages 8-16

This camp is offered by FL Drama kids; this is not an FCC camp. Please call 813-489-5899 for more information. Camp runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and there’ll be a performance on July 25.

Week Nine: Robotics Mon.-Fri., July 27-31

Create and program Vex IQ and GO robots, conquer challenges, fly drones while learning digital programming to command tasks and learn basic coding (programming).

Week 10: Art Variety Camp, Mon.-Fri., August 3-7

Campers discover endless possibilities of making art through drawing, collage, painting and animation.

Camps fill up fast. For more information and to register, call 813-645-7651 or visit https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/events/imagine-explore-discover-summer-camp-2026/.