A Bunch Of Little Things

Are you prepared? Join Jean Ryan, in conjunction with the OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of South Florida, and learn how to organize important information your loved ones will need in case of an emergency. The presentation covers organizing essential personal information, medical and emergency contacts as well as financial and legal documents to create a simple system that your family can access, which in turn provides you with peace of mind.

The presentation is free and will take place at Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, on Saturday, May 16, from 10-11:30 a.m. Email jean@abolt.rip to reserve your seat.

Catsino Night Fundraiser For A Kitten Place

Join A Kitten Place for its inaugural Catsino Night on Friday, June 5, at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon. The event is presented by the Fuddy Fund and will be an unforgettable evening supporting A Kitten Place and all the lifesaving work it does for kittens and cats in need.

Tickets are $75 and include casino-style gaming, food, beverages and a fun, high-energy night with fellow animal lovers. Tickets are available at https://akittenplace.org/events/.

The Democratic Women’s Club May Meeting

The Democratic Women’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County will meet on Thursday, May 7, at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library (Room 219), located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The meeting begins at 6:30p.m., but come for meet and greet at 6 p.m.. The speakers will be Glenn Pearson and Tamika Lyles, Democratic candidates for U.S. House Florida District 16, and Aileen Rodrigues, a Democratic candidate for Hillsborough County Commission District 7.

For more information, email sedwcinfo@gmail.com or call 813-503-8639.

Volunteers Needed For Bloomingdale Oaks Subdivision

The trustees of the Bloomingdale Oaks Special Taxing District (STD) need new people to take care of its common areas. It is funded by contributions in the non-ad valorem taxes section of the property tax bill. Failure to get new volunteers will result in the dissolution of the STD.

Contact Bill Grace at 813-310-0390 or email wgrace@aol.com for additional information.