HCA Florida Brandon Hospital proudly celebrates the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) graduation of Phillip Brown, a baby born at just 23 weeks’ gestation who has overcome extraordinary odds after spending 196 days in the hospital’s Level III NICU.

Born on October 16, 2025, Phillip weighed just 630 grams (1 lb., 6.2 oz.) at birth. After more than six months of specialized, around-the-clock care, he is now heading home with his family weighing 6,245 grams (13 lbs., 12 oz.), marking a significant milestone in his journey.

Phillip’s mother, Michelle Brown said, “Today, I’m feeling really emotional. Six months ago, I prayed for this day every day, and it’s finally here. I’m excited he’s coming home, but I’m very teary-eyed because of everything we have been through, from him being born at six months to having to have two procedures and how he’s been progressing. I honestly can’t thank the NICU team enough. Not only did they save my son, but they also treated me with love and care and made sure I knew my son was stronger than I could ever imagine. They all love him so very much.”

Phillip’s care journey included advanced respiratory support, nutritional management and more delivered by a multidisciplinary team dedicated to the most fragile patients. As a Level III NICU, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is equipped to care for premature and critically ill newborns requiring complex medical attention. Now, Phillip is one of the first micropreemies (born extremely premature) to go home without any need for additional oxygen support.

Dr. Kiran Dwarakanath, NICU medical director at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, praised both Phillip’s resilience and the team’s commitment. “Phillip’s journey is a powerful example of what is possible with advanced neonatal care, early intervention and an unwavering team approach. Babies born this early face significant challenges, but Phillip showed incredible strength every step of the way. We are honored to have been part of his care and to support families like Michelle’s through such critical moments.”

NICU graduation marks a significant transition for families, symbolizing not only medical progress but also hope, perseverance and partnership between caregivers and loved ones.

Phillip wore a graduation cap and gown, and hospital staff lined the halls, cheering him on as he took his final lap around the NICU on his journey home. His story stands as a testament to the lifesaving capabilities of modern neonatal care and the dedication of the clinicians at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.