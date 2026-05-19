Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is celebrating a standout performance by its Transportation Department after hosting and competing in the State School Bus Safety Roadeo, organized by the Florida Association of Pupil Transportation (FAPT).

HCPS welcomed transportation teams from Sarasota, Manatee and Gadsden counties for the statewide event, which tests school bus operators on driving skills via a challenging obstacle course, safety knowledge and precision. HCPS rose to the top, earning first, second and third place overall.

The top finishers include:

Juan Maldonado, first place, Area 1.

Cassandra Varnes, second place, Area 5.

Romy Taju, third place, Area 7.





Juan Maldonado and Cassandra Varnes serve magnet schools.

Juan Maldonado serves the HDA magnet ramp, Jefferson High School, Tampa Heights Elementary Magnet School and Woodbridge Elementary School.

Cassandra Varnes serves the 40th Street magnet ramp, Young Middle Magnet School and Lockhart Elementary Magnet School.

Romy Taju serves Schmidt Elementary School, Brandon High School, Jennings Middle School, Tampa Bay Technical High School and Mann Middle School.

“These three professionals don’t just represent HCPS on the leaderboard — they represent the heart of our Transportation Department,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Their dedication to safety, skill and excellence reflects the high standards we set for serving students every day.”

All three winners will go on to represent the State of Florida at the International School Bus Safety Roadeo this summer in Austin, Texas, competing against top drivers from across the nation.

Interested in joining the HCPS Transportation Team? Visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.