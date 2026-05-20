The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the completion of the Leadership Brandon Riverview Class of 2026 Legacy Project benefiting A Kid’s Place, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe, stable and nurturing home for foster children.

Each year, participants in the Leadership Brandon Riverview program select a community Legacy Project designed to make a lasting impact on a local nonprofit organization.

After hearing the heartfelt mission and needs presented by A Kid’s Place, the Leadership Class selected the organization as the recipient of this year’s project. A Kid’s Place provides a unique, homelike foster care environment where sibling groups can remain together

One of the needs identified by the organization was the replacement of aging benches in the children’s outdoor play area.

To fund the project, the Leadership Class partnered with the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce to host the Leadership Brandon Riverview Cornhole Tournament in March. The tournament was a tremendous success thanks to Tampa Electric; Raulerson Castillo & Company – CPA’s and Consultants, Sellers and Associates; Tampa Bay Harley-Davidson; SouthState Bank; Hungry Howie’s; Suncoast Credit Union; and RSA Consulting.

Additional excitement was provided by event vendors including LeAnne’s Old Fashioned Cookies, Funnel & Funk, Champion Wellness Centers, Photo Booth Rental and More and Socially Funded.

The class dedicated a full day of service to completing the project and worked together to purchase supplies, build and install four custom benches with attached planters surrounding the children’s play area.

“The Legacy Project is one of the most meaningful parts of the Leadership Brandon Riverview program because it allows participants to make a direct and lasting impact in our community,” said Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce President Amber Aaron. “The Class of 2026 demonstrated tremendous heart, teamwork and dedication throughout this entire process, and we are incredibly proud of what they accomplished for A Kid’s Place.”

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce thanks everyone who supported the cornhole tournament and Legacy Project and helped make a meaningful difference for the children and families served by A Kid’s Place.

To learn more about A Kid’s Place, visit https://akidsplacetb.org/. For more about Leadership Brandon Riverview and the Chamber of Commerce, visit www.centralhillsboroughchamber.com.