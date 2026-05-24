Crews installing the South Hillsborough Pipeline plan to close the intersection of Limona Road and Victoria Street as early as 7 a.m. on Monday, June 1. This date could shift by a day or two, depending on weather. This closure will last approximately one week.

During this time, Limona Road will remain closed to through traffic south of Bates Street and north of Shady Lane. Motorists traveling southbound on Limona Road will be detoured at Bates Street to Lakewood Drive and Brandon Boulevard.

Resident and business access will be maintained.

Victoria Street east of the closure is accessible via Brandon Boulevard to Hilltop Road, to Shady Lane and Amana Avenue, then to Victoria Street.

Victoria Street west of the closure is accessible via Brandon Boulevard to Hilltop Road.

Crews will continue to install the pipeline eastward on Victoria Street in early June once work in the intersection is completed. Crews are currently scheduled to be working on Victoria Street between Limona Road and Amana Avenue as early as Monday, June 8.

Tampa Bay Water’s contractor crews are performing this work as part of the South Hillsborough Pipeline construction. For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.