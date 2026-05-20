Summer in Florida means sunshine, longer days and plenty of time spent around water. For families in the autism community, it’s also the perfect time to make water safety an important part of those summer plans.

Many individuals with autism are naturally drawn to water. Whether it’s the calming sensory input, the movement or simply the joy of splashing and swimming, water can be incredibly enjoyable and therapeutic. At the same time, children and adults with autism may wander, have limited danger awareness or be unable to communicate in an emergency situation, making water safety education especially important.

The good news is water safety can still be fun, positive and part of everyday family life.

Simple water activities can create memories while also helping children and adults become more comfortable and confident around water. Families can enjoy sprinkler games in the backyard, water balloon tosses, sponge relay races, sidewalk chalk with water paintbrushes, splash pad visits, bubble play or even filling buckets and cups for sensory water stations at home. Pool noodle races, floating toy games and practicing safe pool entry and exit can also help build familiarity with water in a relaxed way.

For families interested in swim activities, Hillsborough County offers a variety of free and low-cost swim lesson programs throughout the summer, along with private swim instructors who specialize in teaching individuals of all abilities. Learning basic water safety skills, floating techniques and swimming fundamentals can help build confidence and create safer experiences around water for children, teens and adults alike.

Experienced Autism Alliance (EAA) encourage fellow autism families to explore local parks, recreation centers, adaptive swim programs and community organizations that create inclusive opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities. As parents, caregivers and community members, water safety is something we can work on together through everyday routines and simple conversations. Small steps like swim lessons, wearable identification, door alarms, pool locks and layers of supervision can go a long way in creating safer environments.

For local autism resources, safety tools and community support, contact EAA or visit https://autismalliancefl.org/.