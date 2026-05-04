A small stretch of McMullen Road between McMullen Loop Road and Boyette Road will close for about seven weeks in May and June for utility work.

McMullen Road is expected to be closed from Monday, May 4, to Saturday, June 27, for a Tampa Bay Water project.

Drivers can travel around the closure using Balm Riverview Road.

Navigation apps have been updated on the detour and will route drivers around the closure.

For more information, contact Public Works Customer Service at 813-635-5400 or pwcustomerresolution@hcfl.gov.