By Olivia Clark

Donovan Enu is a bright and joyful fourth grader at Mintz Elementary School in Brandon, who truly lights up a room. He has a deep love for art, anime and video games, and his creativity shines through everything he does.

“Donovan is incredibly kind, generous, and thoughtful,” said his mother and teacher at Mintz Elementary, Jennifer Kramer. “He values his friendships and always tries to make others feel included. He also has a great sense of humor and loves telling jokes to make people laugh. I am a fourth grade math and science teacher at the same school they attend, and I’m so proud to see those same qualities of curiosity and kindness growing in him.”

Rowan Scalera is an amazing young boy with a big personality and an even bigger heart.

“He loves virtual reality and, like Donovan, enjoys making people laugh with his jokes,” Kramer said. “Rowan is known among his peers as a loyal and dependable friend. What really stands out about him is his courage, his respect for others and he carries himself with maturity beyond his years. He’s the kind of kid who naturally lifts others up and brings joy to those around him.”

During lunch this past April, Donovan was sitting with his friends, eating and chatting just like any normal day. Suddenly, he felt a piece of food get stuck in his throat. At first, he tried to swallow it down and asked a friend for a drink, hoping it would help, but instead it made things worse. The food became lodged, and Donovan realized he couldn’t breathe.

Panic set in. He stood up, clutching his throat, tears streaming down his face. In that frightening moment, Rowan immediately recognized what was happening. While others froze in confusion and fear, Rowan stayed calm and sprang into action. He rushed around the table, positioned himself and performed the Heimlich maneuver on Donovan.

Fortunately, the food was dislodged, and Donovan was finally able to cough it up and breathe.

“Shortly after, Principal Kevin Martin ran over and helped comfort Donovan as the situation settled,” Kramer said. “It was a terrifying moment that could have ended very differently, but thanks to Rowan’s courage and quick thinking, it became a story of heroism.”

The call from the school nurse was one Kramer will never forget.

“She assured me that Donovan was OK and was in her office with her,” Kramer said. “From the tone in her voice, it was clear that this was no ordinary nurse visit, and my heart dropped. What began as a completely normal day had suddenly turned into something serious that could have forever changed our lives and turned into every parent’s nightmare.”

Kramer and her family feel incredibly thankful, grateful and honored that Donovan has a friend like Rowan.

“In such a chaotic and frightening moment, Rowan was the only one who remained calm and in control,” Kramer said. “His bravery didn’t just save Donovan; it showed true character and leadership.”