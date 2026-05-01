By McKenzie Brown

Bell Creek Academy is one of the few schools in Hillsborough County that offers a law academy program, and it has been thriving for nine years. At Bell Creek, the law academy features a variety of courses designed to help students interested in law prepare for their futures. These classes include Constitutional Law, Cambridge Law, Legal Systems and Analysis, Criminal Law and Procedure and Comprehensive Law.

One unique feature of the program is its classroom, which is designed to resemble a real courtroom, complete with space for a judge, a jury, a witness stand and attorneys. Another major benefit of the program is that seniors have the opportunity to participate in internships with local law firms and attorneys.

Bell Creek also provides several opportunities for students to practice their legal skills, including mock trials and moot courts. A mock trial is a competition in which students simulate a real trial, while a moot court focuses on arguing cases in an appellate setting. The Bell Creek mock trial team has been highly successful, winning the 13th Judicial Circuit competition for the past three years and advancing to Orlando to compete at the state level. Similarly, the moot court team has advanced to Tallahassee for the past three years, where the competition is sponsored by The Florida Bar.

The middle school mock trial team has also seen impressive success, advancing to the state semifinals and earning a spot among the top eight teams in Florida. They will compete for the state championship on Saturday, May 2. Bell Creek Academy is also a member of the Florida Law Honor Society of Secondary Schools. The middle and high school moot court teams are sponsored by the Justia Teacher’s Center, and this past year the high school team received the Legal Professionalism Award. In addition, the moot court team had the honor of arguing in front of the Florida Supreme Court in each of the past two years.

Charles Leadingham, law director at Bell Creek Academy, said, “Students that go through the law academy will have as much or more knowledge and understanding of legal systems than a lot of prelaw college students.”

For the third year in a row, organizers Circuit Judge Christopher Nash, attorney Justin Fahringer, and Leadingham are proud to present the Judge Robert J. Simms 2026 Mock Trial Camp. The camp will take place from Monday through Friday, June 15-19, and is open to all high school students in the Tampa Bay area and surrounding counties. Campers will meet daily with judges, attorneys and teachers to learn how trials are conducted, including how to deliver opening statements, present closing arguments and question witnesses. No prior mock trial experience is necessary.

The camp will be held at the Hillsborough County Courthouse, located at 800 E. Twiggs St. in Tampa. Sessions will run daily from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Skills will be taught and practiced from Monday through Thursday, with the week culminating in a mock trial tournament on Friday.

The cost of the camp is $25 for the week, with hardship waivers available. Payment will be collected on the first day. Lunch will be provided each day, courtesy of the Hillsborough County Bar Association, local vendors and law firms. Campers will also receive a T-shirt and essential materials. Due to limited space, registration is capped. Registration is currently open and will close when the camp is full or by Sunday, May 31. More information and registration can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/mocktrialcamp2026.