South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

The South Bay Genealogical Society meeting on Tuesday, May 19, will be held at the South Hillsborough Elks Lodge No. 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin. An optional roundtable discussion begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. At 1 p.m., its guest speaker, Debbie Smyth, will present ‘Probate Records: Looking Beyond the Will.’

The cost is $18 per person, which includes the meal and presentation. For reservations and meal selection, call Vicki at 360-608-1647.

Safe Families For Children Music Bingo

Join Safe Families for Children on Friday, May 15, for its music bingo fundraiser. The event will take place at Wellspring Church, located at 705 Ninth St. SE in Ruskin, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. Come early to get your table. Bingo is $25. Southern BBQ LLC will be serving meals, with all proceeds benefiting Safe Families for Children. Along with music bingo, there will be raffles and other prizes. This event is sure to be fun for anyone.

Beth Israel Honors New Members At Special Sabbath Service

Beth Israel will honor its new members at its Sabbath service on Friday, May 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Beth Israel’s sanctuary, located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. New members have been assigned parts in the service, and each will be given a gift from the membership committee. The public is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.

For information on attending this special service or to become a member of Beth Israel, contact Pam at membership@jcscc.org.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Celebrates Spring Fashion

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) brought color, style and camaraderie to its April 8 luncheon with a Spring Fashion Show held at the Ruskin Moose Lodge 813, located at 1212 Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin. The special event featured nine club members modeling spring fashions from the Teal Turtle Boutique, a popular shop located in Apollo Beach. Each model selected her own outfit, with the opportunity to purchase it at a discounted price. The showcase proved to be a hit, with several attendees leaving the boutique with additional purchases. The fashion show added an energetic and festive element to the luncheon, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

School Board Member Honored With Distinguished Leader Award

Hillsborough County School Board member Patti Rendon has received the Distinguished Leader Award from the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA), recognizing outstanding leadership and a commitment to effective school board governance that supports student success.

The Distinguished Leader Award recognizes board members who demonstrate dedication to professional learning, leadership development and governance excellence. Recipients must first earn both the Certified Board Member (CBM) and Advanced Certified Board Member (ACBM) designations through FSBA.

“School board members who earn this award go above and beyond in their commitment to effective governance and public service,” said Tina Pinkoson, director of leadership services for the Florida School Boards Association. “By earning the Distinguished Leader Award, member Rendon demonstrates outstanding leadership, a commitment to continuous learning and a lasting positive impact on students, schools and their community.”

The Florida School Boards Association is the statewide professional association representing Florida’s 67 elected school boards.

A Bunch Of Little Things

Are you prepared? Join Jean Ryan, in conjunction with the OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of South Florida, and learn how to organize important information your loved ones will need in case of an emergency. The presentation covers organizing essential personal information, medical and emergency contacts as well as financial and legal documents to create a simple system that your family can access, which in turn provides you with peace of mind.

The presentation is free and will take place at Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, on Saturday, May 16, from 10-11:30 a.m. Email jean@abolt.rip to reserve your seat.

Catsino Night Fundraiser For A Kitten Place

Join A Kitten Place for its inaugural Catsino Night on Friday, June 5, at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon. The event is presented by the Fuddy Fund and will be an unforgettable evening supporting A Kitten Place and all the lifesaving work it does for kittens and cats in need.

Tickets are $75 and include casino-style gaming, food, beverages and a fun, high-energy night with fellow animal lovers. Tickets are available at https://akittenplace.org/events/.