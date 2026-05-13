The Tampa Dynamo FC organization, along with Shrader Athletics, is hosting a soccer camp from Monday through Friday, June 22-26, at Summerfield Soccer Park, located at 11948 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

The camp is headlined by Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts kicker, and Korbin Shrader, women’s pro soccer player for Lyon. The Tampa Dynamo FC – Shrader Athletics Summer Soccer Camp is directed by Sophie Shrader and assisted by veteran coach Peter Gutsche, college recruiting coordinator at Tampa Dynamo FC.

The U7-U16 camp costs $290 per camper and goes from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. daily,

with an optional parent and player Q&A from 11:30 a.m.-12 Noon.

Sophie Shrader grew up in the Tampa area and started Shrader Athletics while attending Newsome High School. At Newsome, she set the goal-scoring record as a sophomore, and again as a junior. She played college soccer at the University of South Florida (USF) and the University of Tampa and trained with PSG and Manchester City. She has run these soccer camps consistently for the past three years and is the sister of Spencer Shrader.

“What inspired me to start Shrader Athletics was a simple mindset — soccer is fun. I’ve always believed sports should be something kids genuinely enjoy while also being a way to teach important life lessons like teamwork, discipline and confidence,” said Sophie Shrader.

Spencer Shrader played soccer at Tampa Dynamo FC and multiple sports at Newsome High School. He then played football at USF and Notre Dame, before taking his talents to the NFL with multiple teams. He is currently on the Indianapolis Colts roster and is recovering from an injury. His experience in soccer and football will give insight to campers.

“I’ll get to apply what I’ve learned throughout my sports journey to help kids become physically and mentally tougher and have an appreciation for sports,” said Spencer Shrader. “I’m also excited to speak to the parents and encourage them and acknowledge them for the sacrifices they make for their children. It will be an honor to give back and share these lessons with the students.”

Korbin Shrader, a U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team gold medalist and pro soccer player for OL Lyonnes in France, is Spencer Shrader’s wife. The couple met through Notre Dame University, where they both played in college. She was a First-Team All-American at Notre Dame. She looks forward to mentoring new players.

“I’m really excited to pour into the next generation,” said Korbin Shrader. “I want to share what I’ve learned so they can succeed not just in sports but in life. My goal is for them to leave inspired, growing and becoming better people both on and off the field.”

Sophie Shrader is looking forward to teaching her new students many life lessons, along with soccer skills.

“What I enjoy most about putting on these camps is the energy,” she said. “Bringing positivity, helping kids believe in themselves, and watching their confidence grow is what’s important to me. At the end of the day, if they leave smiling and excited to come back, we’ve done our job. I’m excited to keep building this and making a lasting impact on the kids we work with.”

For registration or more information on the camp, visit www.shraderathletics.com/dynamo-summer-soccer-camp-2026.