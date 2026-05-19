School Board Member Honored With Distinguished Leader Award

Hillsborough County School Board member Patti Rendon has received the Distinguished Leader Award from the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA), recognizing outstanding leadership and a commitment to effective school board governance that supports student success.

The Distinguished Leader Award recognizes board members who demonstrate dedication to professional learning, leadership development and governance excellence. Recipients must first earn both the Certified Board Member (CBM) and Advanced Certified Board Member (ACBM) designations through FSBA.

“School board members who earn this award go above and beyond in their commitment to effective governance and public service,” said Tina Pinkoson, director of leadership services for the Florida School Boards Association. “By earning the Distinguished Leader Award, member Rendon demonstrates outstanding leadership, a commitment to continuous learning and a lasting positive impact on students, schools and their community.”

The Florida School Boards Association is the statewide professional association representing Florida’s 67 elected school boards.

Catsino Night Fundraiser For A Kitten Place

Join A Kitten Place for its inaugural Catsino Night on Friday, June 5, at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon. The event is presented by the Fuddy Fund and will be an unforgettable evening supporting A Kitten Place and all the lifesaving work it does for kittens and cats in need.

Tickets are $75 and include casino-style gaming, food, beverages and a fun, high-energy night with fellow animal lovers. Tickets are available at https://akittenplace.org/events/.

Memorial Day Observance Ceremony

Hillsborough County’s 29th annual Memorial Day Observance Ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, at the Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, located at 3602 N. U.S. 301 in Tampa. The ceremony will feature American Gold Star Mothers, special guests and the annual ‘Garden of Gold’ flag display of local fallen heroes.

The ceremony will be followed by refreshments and resources for military veterans and their families. All are welcome to attend this event. Parking and admission are free.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Recognized As A 2026 Best Community For Music Education

Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) has once again been named a Best Community for Music Education by the NAMM Foundation, a national honor that celebrates school districts demonstrating a strong commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality music education for all students.

The designation reflects the passion, professionalism and dedication of HCPS music educators, whose efforts ensure students across the district have meaningful opportunities to learn, perform and grow through music. From classroom instruction to performances, advocacy and community collaboration, HCPS music programs continue to make a lasting impact on students and the broader community.

“Being recognized once again at a national level is a testament to the passion and commitment of our music educators,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Because of their work, students throughout our district experience high-quality music education and arts programs that inspire creativity, build discipline and foster collaboration at every grade level.”

For more information about music education programs in Hillsborough County Public Schools, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.