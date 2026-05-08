Students from Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) earned top honors at the 2026 Florida Technology Student Association (TSA) State Conference, showcasing excellence in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) competitions across the state.

The annual conference drew more than 2,000 student participants statewide. Students from Middleton High School, Wharton High School, Turner/Bartels K‑8 School, Rodgers Middle Magnet School and York Innovation Academy represented Hillsborough County, earning multiple first, second and third-place finishes in a wide range of events.

Middleton High School:

State championships: Engineering Design; Drone UAV.

Second place: Geospatial Technology; Prepared Presentation; STEM Mass Media.

Third place: Software Development.

Ranked seventh overall high school in Florida.

Wharton High School:

State championships: Future Technology & Engineering Teacher; Debating Technological Issues.

Third place: Transportation Modeling.

Turner/Bartels K‑8 School:

State championships: Inventions & Innovations; Promotional Marketing.

Second place: Video Game Design.

Third place: Data Science and Analytics; Forensic Technology; Technology Bowl.

Ranked 10th overall middle school in Florida.

Rodgers Middle Magnet School:

State championship: Robotics.

Second place: Solar Racer.

York Innovation Academy:

Second place: Construction Challenge.

Third place: Fashion Design; Mechanical Engineering.

“Our students once again showed what’s possible when high expectations meet strong support and hands-on learning,” Superintendent Van Ayres said. “These results reflect the creativity, dedication and collaboration of our students and staff, and they highlight the strength of STEM education across Hillsborough County.”

With the state conference complete, Hillsborough TSA chapters are now preparing for the 2026 National TSA Conference in Washington, D.C., where students will represent the district on the national stage this summer.

To learn more about STEM at HCPS, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.