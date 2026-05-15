Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan announced the launch of MILES (Mobile IDs, Licenses and Essential Services), a mobile service center bringing key tax collector services directly into neighborhoods. Services offered include driver licenses, IDs, property tax payments, vehicle registration renewals, handicap placards and vehicle titles.

“MILES is about accessibility and convenience. Not everyone can get to an office, so we’re bringing the office to them,” said Millan. “Whether you’re a senior, a small business owner or a family juggling a busy schedule, MILES makes it easier to stay up to date on registrations, renewals and essential services. We’re committed to ensuring no community is left behind.”

Accessibility features include: An ADA‑compliant ramp, widened entry and maneuverable interior space, lower counters and bilingual signage and Staff trained for disability and seniors.

“MILES will make a meaningful difference for seniors and underserved communities,” added Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers. “For many families, something as simple as renewing a registration or updating paperwork can become a real hardship. This mobile resource helps lift that burden and ensures our most vulnerable residents aren’t left behind.”

MILES will begin a scheduled rotation of senior centers, rural communities, libraries and major neighborhood events. Residents can learn more about MILES at www.milesbushctc.com.

MILES is a first-of-its-kind commitment to proactive public service — one that moves beyond traditional office walls to bring real, in-person tax collector services directly into the neighborhoods, senior centers, business districts and community spaces that make up Hillsborough County.

This initiative is part of Millan’s ongoing commitment to accessible government services. MILES is a fully equipped mobile service unit that travels directly into Hillsborough County communities, bringing IDs, driver licenses, registration renewals and other essential tax collector services to residents where they live, work and gather.

If you are interested in requesting a MILES appearance, visit www.hillstaxfl.gov/miles-bus/.