This year’s National Veterans Golden Age Games will be held in Tampa from Saturday, June 27, to Thursday, July 2. This is the first time the games have been brought to Tampa, and they will bring over 1,400 veterans along with their families to the city.

The Golden Age Games began in 1985 to support veterans ages 55 and older to stay active through sports. Now going into their 40th year, the games have grown into one of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ premier adaptive sports programs, focused on healthy aging and rehabilitation.

These games highlight the importance of health, wellness and honoring those who served. Veterans will have the opportunity to choose from 21 different sports, including swimming, golf, pickleball and track and field, to compete in over the span of the week.

In preparation, veterans are able to benefit from year-round rehabilitation and fitness programs at their local Department of Veterans Affairs facilities. This allows them to engage in physical activity while gaining confidence in their abilities.

“What makes the Golden Age Games special is that it’s not just about competition. At its core, it is about connection, community, recovery and showing veterans that it’s never too late to stay active and rediscover purpose,” stated Brittany Hook, director of the games.

Volunteers contribute significantly to the success of this event. They assist with operations, help guide participants, support competitions, manage check-in and ensure that the veterans have a safe and positive experience for the duration of the games.

The games invite anyone who wants to support their veterans to volunteer. For students who volunteer, the organization supports the verification of their time for their extracurricular requirements. However, the games encourage students to check with their school or organization for confirmation in the activity.

To sign up, individuals can go to their website, https://40goldenagegames.my-trs.com/ and complete the volunteer registration form.