Research, knowledge and education are the tools one would need when purchasing a new home. Local real estate agent Christina Adams began her career as an educator.

“I loved teaching, but I wanted to spend more time with my children, so I decided to become a real estate agent for RE/MAX Alliance Group,” Adams said. “I love history and research, so I do my best at researching properties for my clients.”

You could say Adams was born into real estate. Her mother was a real estate agent while Adams was growing up.

“I’ve grown up in real estate,” Adams said. “I’m the daughter of a RE/MAX broker and found my way home to real estate after an exciting career in education.”

Adams’ focus is finding the right home for her clients that they will love and be able to afford.

“Helping my clients achieve their real estate goals is my priority,” she said. “Whether they are buying, selling or both, every situation is unique and calls for an individualized plan of action. I consider it an honor to be entrusted to protect my clients with the largest investments of their lives. It’s simple; I represent my clients as I want to be represented, with honesty and integrity.”

Buying a home in Florida is exciting, but without a clear roadmap it can feel overwhelming fast. Whether you’re a first-time buyer or relocating to the Sunshine State, understanding each step will help you move forward with confidence and avoid costly mistakes.

“Before you fall in love with a home, talk to a lender and get preapproved,” Adams said. “This shows sellers you’re serious and gives you a clear price range. In competitive Florida markets, a strong preapproval can make the difference between winning and losing a deal. Florida’s real estate market varies widely from city to city; coastal properties, flood zones, HOA communities, and new construction all come with unique considerations. A knowledgeable agent helps you navigate pricing, neighborhoods and negotiations.”

Buying a home in Florida doesn’t have to be stressful. With the right team and a clear understanding of the process, you can navigate each step with confidence and ease.

“I have an understanding the foundation of the real estate market and stay abreast with the current market trends and changes to ensure my clients investments are secure,” Adams said. “If you’re thinking about buying, or just want to understand your options, I’m here to help guide you every step of the way. Let’s turn your homeownership goals into reality.”

If you are in the market for a new home or selling your current home, give Adams a call at 813-480-2071 or visit her website at https://christinaadams.remax.com/index.php.