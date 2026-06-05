Recently, Congressman Vern Buchanan announced that 16 of the students he nominated have received an appointment to a U.S. Service Academy. Of those 16 students, 10 are from Hillsborough County.

“I would like to congratulate these exceptional young men and women on earning appointments to our nation’s prestigious U.S. Service Academies,” said Buchanan. “This achievement reflects their hard work, leadership, character and commitment to serving our country. It is a tremendous honor for these students, their families, their mentors and our entire community. I wish them continued success as they begin this important journey in service to our nation.”

Each year, members of the U.S. House and Senate nominate high school seniors in their districts and states for admission to the U.S. Air Force, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies. Applicants who meet strict qualifications are interviewed and recommended by a nonpartisan Service Academy Board appointed by the congressman. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a nomination to be accepted.

The following Hillsborough County students nominated by Buchanan received an academy appointment for the fall:

Caine Cokkinias, Newsome High School, appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.

Reid Freda, Lakeland Christian High School, appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Tyler Stargardt, Newsome High School, appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Hunter Wilk, Newsome High School, appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.

Caitlin Nguyen, Riverview High School, appointed to the U.S. Merchant Marines Academy.

Micah Pubillones, homeschooled, appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

John Wheaton, Newsome High School, appointed to the U.S. Merchant Marines Academy.

Rory Jones, Newsome High School, appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Lazariyah Rashae Aranda, Naval Academy Prep School, appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Levi Ward, Georgia Military College, appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The U.S. Service Academies are four-year post-secondary institutions that combine educational excellence with military officer training. Students accepted to the academies receive a free four-year education in return for a commitment to serve five years in the active-duty military after graduation.