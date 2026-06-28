By Olivia Clark

A community tradition is returning this year as the Greater Brandon July 4th Parade celebrates its 69th year with a new location and a lineup of activities designed for families. Hosted by the Greater Brandon Action Network (GBAN), the parade will take place on Saturday, July 4, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover. Following the parade, guests can enjoy a community Funfest featuring free admission, free parking and activities for all ages.

This year’s event holds special significance, as the nation is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Organizers are encouraging residents from Brandon and surrounding communities to gather and commemorate the milestone while continuing a local tradition that has brought families together for generations.

According to Lisa Rodriguez, GBAN president and parade chair, the event was moved from its traditional Brandon route due to extensive Tampa Bay Water construction projects impacting major roadways throughout the area.

“We moved our location this year due to all the watermain line construction and detours cutting through our Brandon roads in order to get more water to South County,” said Rodriguez.

After exploring multiple options, organizers found a new home at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, where the additional space created an opportunity to expand the celebration beyond the parade itself.

“After meeting with the fairgrounds staff and seeing all the space available to us, we decided to add the Funfest to follow the parade,” said Rodriguez.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of attractions throughout the day, including children’s activities, food trucks, vendors, a live band, a DJ, a dunk tank and community contests. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in watermelon and cherry pie eating contests as well as a chili cook-off, with prizes awarded throughout the event.

GBAN, a nonprofit organization, was established to ensure the continuation of Brandon’s annual Independence Day parade tradition after leadership transitioned from The Community Roundtable Board of Trustees. Since then, the organization has remained committed to creating a family-friendly event that celebrates both community pride and patriotism.

“This year marks a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate America’s 250th birthday,” said Rodriguez. “Put on your red, white and blue and join us for a festive day.”

The Greater Brandon July 4th Parade and Funfest will conclude at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.greaterbrandonactionnetwork.com or email july4thparade@greaterbrandonactionnetwork.com.