HCA Florida Brandon Hospital recently celebrated the opening of the new HCA Florida Brandon Medical Offices with a ribbon cutting and tours of the 70,000-square-foot medical office building. The building is located at the corner of Moon Avenue and Oakfield Drive, across the street from HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.

“With the opening of this new medical office building, HCA Florida vascular specialists and HCA Florida cardiac surgical specialists will begin seeing patients in a convenient location near HCA Florida Brandon Hospital,” said Laura Ehlen, vice president of operations at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. “The building will continue to expand access to outpatient care and provide dedicated space for our growing graduate medical education program.”

The new medical office building reflects Brandon Hospital’s focus on helping patients access connected care close to home, from hospital-based services to outpatient follow-up and specialty care. Brandon Hospital also has plans to construct a pedestrian bridge spanning Oakfield Drive that will connect the new medical office building to the hospital’s main campus. The bridge will provide a safer and more convenient route for patients, physicians and hospital staff traveling between the two facilities, further enhancing connectivity across the hospital’s expanding campus.

The office building also serves as the home of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program, providing state-of-the-art technology and dedicated learning environments designed to support the next generation of physicians. Brandon Hospital offers Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME)-accredited training programs in internal medicine, emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pathology, transitional year, surgery, addiction medicine, interventional cardiology and cardiovascular disease. The hospital’s GME program currently includes nearly 200 residents and fellows.

The new GME space was thoughtfully designed to enhance both education and well-being, featuring advanced simulation laboratories where residents and fellows can practice and refine clinical skills in a realistic environment. Additional amenities include modern classrooms, collaborative office space, on-site sleeping quarters, a fitness area and dedicated spaces for relaxation and wellness, creating a comprehensive learning environment that supports academic excellence and physician development.