High 5 Inc. recently promoted employees Amy Somers and Amanda Boody, recognizing their dedication to the company.

“Watching leaders within High 5 continue to grow alongside the organization is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do. Both of these individuals bring an incredible level of passion, experience and commitment to our mission, and their leadership will play an important role in shaping the future of High 5. We are extremely proud of all they have accomplished and excited to see how their continued growth will help us impact even more lives throughout our community,” said Chuck Burgess, CEO.

Somers previously served as the chief operating officer, where she was in charge of daily operations. Now, Somers is the chief financial officer of High 5. In this role, she plans to strengthen the organization’s financial processes, systems and infrastructure.

“I want to support all of our programming, our board and our senior leadership in bringing our strategic plan to life. At the same time, I’m committed to making sure we stay in full compliance and remain financially healthy so that the mission can continue to thrive for years to come,” said Somers.

Somers is a University of Central Florida alumna with a degree in accounting. In 2009, she started Accounting by Moore, a firm dedicated to serving local nonprofits. High 5 became one of her earliest clients, and she worked closely with Burgess to grow the organization into what it is today. Somers, in 2016, transitioned into the full-time role of chief operating officer, from which she was recently promoted from.

Boody previously served as the senior biometric specialist for Check My Background. In this position, she was responsible for processing the on-boarding background checks of staff prior to employment with High 5. She was recently promoted to vice president of staff development.

“With this new role, my goal is to strengthen our team and organization by driving organizational growth, scaling professional development and leadership opportunities for our staff, and to foster a fun, inviting, high-performance culture,” said Boody.

Boody started her career as a Registered Nurse, a profession she practiced for eight years. However, after moving to Florida, she decided to explore other opportunities, which led her to the High 5 organization.

For more information about High 5 Inc., visit https://high5inc.org/.