Army Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Cornelius received the keys to a mortgage-free, specially adapted custom home in Lithia on June 13, becoming the recipient of Homes For Our Troops’ (HFOT) 50th home built and donated in Florida.

Cornelius was blinded in an IED blast during his third combat deployment in Iraq in 2008. The custom-built home is designed to provide the safety, accessibility and technology needed to help him navigate the next chapter of his life with greater independence.

The milestone home reflects the mission of Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit organization that builds specially adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.

Built by Elizabeth Evans Custom Homes, the residence was tailored specifically to Cornelius’ needs and incorporates a variety of features that make everyday tasks safer and more accessible.

Features include a home automation package with voice-activated controls, smart locks, security cameras, smart blinds and voice communication systems. The home also includes driveway delineators, tactile paving near the street, a chair rail system, larger cabinet hardware, magnetic door stops throughout, smart appliances and an induction cooktop equipped with built-in safety features.

For Cornelius, the day marked the culmination of nearly three years of planning and anticipation.

“It was kind of a lot of anxiety at first, uncertainty,” Cornelius said. “But as things got closer and closer, and coming into the home and learning about everything that’s here and that’s going to help me, it settled everything and made me more comfortable.”

“I think this is just going to be a blessing moving forward,” he added. “I can be at peace and help others in my life. I’m just so excited about this place. It’s incredible.”

One of the reasons Cornelius chose Florida was to be closer to his daughter, Gabby.

When asked what it means to have family nearby as he enters this new chapter, Cornelius said, “It gives me more self-confidence and comfort to move forward.”

He added, “A big portion of her is the reason why I changed my life and refocused myself.”

Gabby said watching her father receive the home after years of waiting was a special moment.

“I know he was a little nervous, but I think he’s super excited,” she said.

Asked which features she was most excited about, Gabby pointed to the home’s safety and accessibility features.

“I think, for one, the security,” she said. “And for two, the cooking features. He’s able to make more things for himself.”

Despite losing his sight, Cornelius has continued to pursue an active lifestyle and challenge himself in new ways.

“Since we spoke, I actually went to Montana and skied down Big Sky Mountain,” he said.

He is already preparing for his next challenge.

“I’m getting ready to go up to Boston and run a 5K,” Cornelius said.

The ceremony also featured a special presentation of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which are now being made available to eligible legally blind veterans through a newly announced partnership between Meta and the Blinded Veterans Association. The AI-powered glasses can assist users by reading text, identifying objects, recognizing colors and helping with everyday tasks through voice commands.

Cornelius said he expects the technology to make a significant difference in his daily life.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful addition,” he said. “I can read things myself. I can see what color things are. I can read money. It just opens up a big door for me to do many things I used to do.”

Founded in 2004, Homes For Our Troops builds specially adapted custom homes to help injured post-9/11 veterans rebuild their lives. The organization currently has 70 active projects nationwide, including six in Florida, and recently dedicated its 441st home in El Paso, Texas.

As he prepares to settle into his new home, Cornelius remains focused on the future.

“I’m excited to move forward now with this new chapter,” he said. “I’m just so excited and blessed to have these tools with me.”

Learn more about SFC Cornelius at www.hfotusa.org/cornelius.