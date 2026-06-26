Jonathan Cestero is a local music teacher who loves to continue learning right along with his students. Each school semester, he picks a new instrument to learn how to play while his students are learning to play it as well.

“I believe it is important to always keep growing,” Cestero said. “As a musician, I enjoy the challenge of learning a new instrument and also showing my students the time and dedication required to play it. Together, we experience the highs and lows of music. This year, I chose the trombone.”

Cestero is the director of bands at Manatee School for the Arts but lives in the Brandon area. He began playing music professionally at 18 after high school.

“My first band was with friends, and we were called The Super Villains,” Cestero said. “We later developed into a full-time traveling gig that continued for 13 years. Afterwards, I attended the University of South Florida, where I earned my bachelor’s degree, majoring in jazz performance. I continued my education by obtaining a master’s degree in jazz performance, also from USF.”

During his education, Cestero was able to study and perform in multiple countries such as Germany, England, Scotland, Colombia and Italy.

“My time in Italy gave me the opportunity to perform in one of the largest jazz festivals in the world, Umbria Jazz Festival,” Cestero said. “Throughout this time of education and exploration I performed with professional jazz acts such as Michael Bublé, The Temptations and The Glenn Miller Orchestra. Additionally, I performed at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in Le Havre, France, as well as playing the 2025 Presidential Inauguration for the Veteran’s Ball.”

Teaching music is something Cestero is something he truly loves.

“Now, I apply my trade to students ages 11-18 as the director of bands for Manatee School for the Arts,” Cestero said. “In this position, I am able to teach different levels of concert band material, percussion ensembles and a jazz band.”

So, which instrument will Cestero pick for himself and his students to learn when school goes back in session for the fall?

“This upcoming year, I will attempt to learn the oboe,” Cestero said. “It is an essential instrument for a woodwind performer like me. I’m also always on the lookout for donated instruments because so many children need them.”

If you have any instruments you would like to donate to Cestero, you can email him at jcestero@msa.raeschools.org.