For many students in Hillsborough County, transportation is one of the biggest barriers standing between them and opportunity. Getting to school, work, training programs or internships can become a daily challenge when reliable transportation is out of reach.

To help address that challenge, Workforce Development Partners (WDP), onbikes, Hillsborough County Public Schools and generous anonymous donors partnered together to provide 60 bicycles to students across the county, with additional bikes expected in the future.

For educators and workforce professionals who work alongside these students every day, transportation challenges are an ongoing reality. Limited public transit, long distances and inconsistent transportation often force students to miss school, arrive late to work or pass on valuable opportunities altogether.

“We ask our students to show up, be on time and pursue opportunity, and most of them want exactly that. Wanting it and being able to do it are two different things when you are miles away from work or school without reliable transportation,” said Ansberto Vallejo, supervisor of career, technical and adult education at Hillsborough County Public Schools. “A bike does not solve everything, but it solves something real, and that matters.”

The initiative focuses on supporting students who have demonstrated a commitment to using bikes to access education, employment and workforce development opportunities. Through a nomination and application process coordinated with educators, students shared the transportation barriers they face and how access to a bicycle could impact their future. The first applicant was a young woman who needed a bike to get to school each day; her application reflected a willingness to take responsibility and put in the effort to make it happen. That spirit set the tone for the program.

“You do not fully appreciate how strong, resilient and determined these students are until you see what they can do with just a little support behind them,” said Jillian Antonio, a former staff member at Freedom High School and the director of Workforce Development Partners District.

“These students are not asking for a free ride; they are asking for a way to get there,” said Marissa Schwartz, CEO of onbikes. “Reliable transportation can change the trajectory of a young person’s education, employment opportunities, confidence and independence. We are proud to partner with organizations that are committed to helping students overcome barriers and create brighter futures.”

When transportation kept surfacing as a barrier, Workforce Development Partners wanted to help find a solution.

“We are excited for all the ways the community can show up for these kids so that they can pedal their way to their future and all that lies ahead,” said Yvonne Fry, CEO of Workforce Development Partners.

Funding for the bicycles was made possible through WDP’s outreach to community supporters and anonymous donors, while onbikes is leading the sourcing and assembly efforts through its proven community build model and years of expertise serving youth in need.

As the bikes are assembled by onbikes volunteers during a community build event and distribution is coordinated by Workforce Development Partners in the coming weeks, the organizations hope the message is clear to every recipient: The community sees you, believes in your future and is ready to help you get there.

Workforce Development Partners is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the workforce pipeline in the Tampa Bay region in partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools. For more information, visit www.workforcedevelopmentpartners.com.