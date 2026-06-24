Starting today, Riverview Drive in the Gibsonton and Sunshine Acres area will be closed to complete utility installations and improvements.

Riverview Drive from U.S. Highway 41 to Crowell Drive will be closed daily from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today, June 24, through Tuesday, June 30.

Crews will be working on utility installations, including the replacement of transmission poles.

The first detour option is to take Riverview Drive to South 78th Street, then Madison Avenue to U.S. Highway 41, and back to Riverview Drive.

The second detour option is Riverview Drive to U.S. Highway 301, then Gibsonton Drive to U.S. Highway 41, and back to Riverview Drive.

Navigation apps have been updated on the detour and will route drivers around the closure.

For more information, contact Hillsborough Public Works at 813-635-5400.