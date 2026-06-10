Joy In The Decades 16th Spring Recital

Step into the decades with Dancing For Joy as it celebrates the 16th annual Dancing For Joy Recital: Joy in the Decades, featuring music, memories and dance from the 1920s through the 1990s. From its tiniest dancers at age 1 to adult performers, you’ll experience every style of dance brought to life through generations of joy, passion and celebration.

The recital will be held at Morgan High School, located at 1712 West Lake Dr. in Wimauma, on Saturday, June 13, with a choice of performance times.

Purchase your tickets and reserve your seats today at https://app.gostudiopro.com/tickets/nightofjoy.

Registration Open for Fall 2026 Semester At Hillsborough College

Fall 2026 registration is open for all new and returning students at Hillsborough College (HC). Registration is available at www.hcfl.edu/registernow for existing students. Registration and application information for new students can be found at www.hcfl.edu/admissions.

HC offers flexible class schedules and course delivery options, allowing students to study at their own pace without compromising their work or family obligations. Options include on campus, hybrid, simulcast, online with live class meetings, online without live class meetings and flexible start.

Hillsborough College serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hcfl.edu.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Recognized As A 2026 Best Community For Music Education

Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) has once again been named a Best Community for Music Education by the NAMM Foundation, a national honor that celebrates school districts demonstrating a strong commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality music education for all students.

The designation reflects the passion, professionalism and dedication of HCPS music educators, whose efforts ensure students across the district have meaningful opportunities to learn, perform and grow through music. From classroom instruction to performances, advocacy and community collaboration, HCPS music programs continue to make a lasting impact on students and the broader community.

“Being recognized once again at a national level is a testament to the passion and commitment of our music educators,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Because of their work, students throughout our district experience high-quality music education and arts programs that inspire creativity, build discipline and foster collaboration at every grade level.”

For more information about music education programs in Hillsborough County Public Schools, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.

Seeking Artists For Arts & Crafts Fair

Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sun City Center will be having its seventh annual Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. It is looking for 40 artists of fine and applied arts. Both indoor and outdoor spaces are available.

For more information or an application, email rlceventsscc@gmail.com.

Juneteenth Commemoration And Celebration

The African American Educational Club invites the community to join its Juneteenth Commemoration and Celebration on Saturday, June 20, from 3-5 p.m. at the Florida Room, 1009 N. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center.

This special event will honor the history and continuing importance of Juneteenth through education, reflection, culture and community fellowship. The program will include presentations, music and recognition of student essay contest participants. The celebration will also highlight the ongoing journey toward freedom, equality and greater understanding. Community members of all backgrounds are encouraged to attend and take part in this meaningful celebration of African American history, resilience and achievement.

Community For Women Hosting Music Bingo Fundraising Event

The Community for Women at St. Stephen Catholic church will be hosting music bingo on Thursday, June 18, starting at 7 p.m. The event will be held at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

The Community for Women group is philanthropic, giving money for church maintenance, for activities and to support the St. Vincent de Paul food bank. It also offers financial assistance to community groups like Home Makers of Hope and Feeding the Homeless, as well as community nursing events.

Come out with your friends and enjoy a fun-filled evening. This is always a popular event, so come early to secure a table. Along with bingo prizes, there will also be silent auction baskets, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

Revival Night At South Bay Church

South Bay Church is holding a revival night on Sunday, June 14. Come expectant for a powerful night of worship, prayer and a life-giving message as everyone seeks God’s presence together. There will be food and fellowship from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by worship and a message from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

It’s going to be an amazing night for the community, and the church is excited to welcome its dear friend and guest speaker, Dr. Brent Simpson from ARISE Church.

South Bay Church is located at 13498 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview. Visit https://southbay.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/3672584 to register for the event.