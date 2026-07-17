Get ready for the summer event that will change everything you thought you knew about freestyle — Monster Jam Freestyle Mania. New event format for the first time ever in Tampa, where Monster Jam trucks team up with freestyle motocross (FMX) bikes to deliver gravity-defying skills and thrills. Cheer for your favorite team with four action-packed events at Benchmark International Arena from Friday through Sunday, August 14-16, as they pull off stunts you’ve never seen before. The energy, the action and the next-level thrills will keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s an adrenaline rush you can only experience live.

Monster Jam Freestyle Mania features one-of-a-kind FMX bikes for this epic team competition, each with the bold, iconic look of your favorite Monster Jam trucks, like the legendary Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Sparkle Smash and more. It’s all happening at Monster Jam, where your outside voice is allowed, and every big moment comes with an even bigger smile. Monster Jam Freestyle Mania — two times the freestyle action. Full-send family fun!

Get ready for nonstop excitement as Tampa roars to life with gravity-defying stunts, heart-pounding races and plenty of big air. The world’s best Monster Jam drivers combine forces with fearless FMX riders in an eight-team lineup to wow the crowd with big air jumps, crazy tricks and unbelievable backflips. Teams look to take each overall event championship title in five total competitions. Monster Jam trucks go all out in Racing, 2-Wheel Skills and Freestyle competitions, while FMX bikes face off in Best Whip and Best Trick competitions. Fans will be right in the middle of the action, helping to crown the Team Event Champion as they get to score the athletes in real time based on their skills, stunts and saves.

The day of fun starts at the Monster Jam Pit Party on both Saturday and Sunday, your first stop for selfies with the trucks and bikes, high fives and autographs from drivers and riders and family-friendly activities. It’s the perfect way to start a day of adrenaline-charged fun, plus get an insider’s look at how these 12,000-pound trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

These aren’t just any athletes; they’re world-class male and female athletes who have mastered controlling these 12,000-pound beasts and dynamic FMX bikes. Whether pulling off insane backflips, nailing crazy tricks and whips or in all-out racing, these athletes are ready to wow fans with the most mind-blowing live motorsports action around.

The competition is fierce as eight teams battle it out for the Freestyle Mania championship in Tampa. You’ll be on the edge of your seat watching the world’s most popular trucks, like Weston Anderson in the legendary Grave Digger; El Toro Loco, celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026; fan-favorite Sparkle Smash; and more tear up the dirt. Plus, sibling rivalry will be in full effect with brother-sister duo Brandan and Mikayla Tulachka competing against each other for the Tampa event champion. You can’t get this kind of wow just anywhere.

Tickets for this event are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com. Advanced parking passes are available at www.parkwhiz.com. Visit www.benchmarkintlarena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.

For more detailed local info, please visit the Tampa event page on www.monsterjam.com. Follow Monster Jam on its social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Subscribe to the Monster Jam YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/monsterjam.