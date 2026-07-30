Avelo Airlines recently announced four new routes from its Central Florida airports to Charlotte/Concord, North Carolina, and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service on these routes.

Avelo will operate these routes using Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. These exclusive routes expand Avelo’s affordable, convenient and industry-leading reliable air service introduced to Central Florida in November 2021. Travelers can book at www.aveloair.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, “We’re excited to make it easier than ever for Florida travelers to experience everything the Charlotte region and Aguadilla have to offer with these new nonstop routes. Whether it’s exploring the Queen City’s vibrant food scene, growing business community or nearby mountain getaways, these routes provide a convenient and affordable way to visit one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing destinations. At the same time, our new service from Lakeland to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, gives Florida travelers another seamless option for reaching the Caribbean. Together, these new routes expand access, increase flexibility and continue our commitment to delivering low fares and a smooth, reliable travel experience.”

Flight Dates and Frequency Information

Charlotte/Concord, North Carolina, via Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) to:

Orlando via Orlando International Airport (MCO) begins on Wednesday, November 18, with service four days per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Fort Myers via Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) begins on Thursday, November 19, with twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays.

Tampa via Tampa International Airport (TPA) begins on Friday, November 20, with twice-weekly service on Mondays and Fridays.

Lakeland via Lakeland International Airport (LAL) to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, via Rafael Hernández Airport (BQN) begins on Wednesday, November 18, with twice-weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit www.aveloair.com.

Avelo Airlines operates a major commercial base out of LAL, providing budget-friendly, nonstop flights connecting Central Florida to multiple destinations across the United States. As the exclusive commercial carrier at LAL, the airline provides a lower-stress alternative to the crowded nearby hubs in Tampa and Orlando. LAL Avelo offers point-to-point, nonstop service between LAL and several key cities: Atlanta, GA (ATL); Boston/Manchester, NH (MHT); Charlotte/Concord, NC (USA); Detroit, MI (DTW); Grand Rapids, MI (GRR); Nashville, TN (BNA); New Haven, CT (HVN); New York/Long Island, NY (ISP); Philadelphia, PA/Wilmington, DE (ILG); and San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU).

Avelo is located at Lakeland Linder International Airport at 3900 Don Emerson Dr. in Lakeland.