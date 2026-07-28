Ever wondered how thousands of physical newspapers end up in your mailbox every month?

Join us for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look inside the Venice Print Center to see how the Osprey Observer goes from digital files on a computer screen to fresh, ink-on-paper news delivered right to your neighborhood!

The printing process is a fascinating mix of high-tech precision and heavy machinery:

Laser-Etched Plates: Thin aluminum plates (just 0.3 mm thick) are etched using high-precision lasers to capture every image and article.

Massive Paper Rolls: Giant rolls of blank newsprint—some weighing over 2,000 pounds (heavier than a grand piano!)—are loaded into the high-speed press.

Soy-Based Inks: The press uses four CMYK colors (Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, and Black) to build full-color photos and headlines.

Master Craftsmanship: Skilled press operators closely monitor color alignment and make real-time adjustments for crisp, perfect quality.

Automated Folding & Bundling: In just minutes, thousands of pages are printed, folded, stacked, wrapped, and prepared for delivery!

Check out the full video to see the high-speed machinery in action!