By Dolly Cummings

The 18th annual Camp Bayou Back to School - Back to Nature event will be held this year on Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. As always, the event is free. Stop by a table to learn something new about nature and receive a free school supply item, while supplies last. A free raffle for all children will offer larger prizes, such as backpacks, lunch packs and more.

Other organizations that are participating this year include the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum, Hillsborough County Conservation & Environmental Lands Management, the SouthShore Regional Library, Little Manatee River State Park, the Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County, the Manatee Viewing Center and The Florida Aquarium.

Camp Bayou continues to offer day paddle trips on the first and third Saturdays of each month at 9 a.m. The tour is $25 if you need to use one of its canoes or kayaks, or $5 if you bring your own. A special Observe the Moon Night Paddle will be offered on Saturday, September 19, starting 7:30 p.m. Registration required for all events; call 813-641-8545 or email campbayou@gmail.com.

Save the date: Fall Fright Fest will be held on Saturday, October 3, from 5-9 p.m. First walks will be for the young ones, beginning at 6 p.m., learning about our native nocturnal wildlife. The 7 p.m. and later walks will have stories about past misadventures at Camp Bayou and the spirits who can’t rest. Then, join in by the campfire for s’mores. A donation of $5 per person is requested to help cover the cost of supplies. Registration will be open in September.

For those who are interested in helping with registered groups, Camp Bayou is looking for enthusiastic volunteers who love the outdoors and want to pass along that passion to others through hands-on activities, walks and canoe tours, as well as help with maintenance and exhibits. Contact Becki at 813-641-8545 or fill out the form at www.campbayou.org. Camp Bayou is mainly looking for folks to help teach school groups K-6, but there are other opportunities as well. It is also looking to fill a director position on its board. If you’d like to help guide Camp Bayou’s future, consider joining it. Email Dolly Cummings for more info at campbayou@gmail.com.

Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center is neither a campground nor a summer camp. It was an RV park before the county’s ELAP program purchased the land, but it is now open for day use only to the general public. Through volunteers, donations, supporters and grants, the managing nonprofit — Bayou Outdoor Learning and Discovery Inc. (B.O.L.D.) — offers preregistered programs to schools, youth groups, adult groups and families. The center is open from Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., for passive recreational pursuits, such as wildlife watching, nature photography and trail walks. General admission is still free.

The Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center is a public-private partnership between B.O.L.D. and Hillsborough County Conservation & Environmental Lands Management. Camp Bayou is located 3 miles south of State Road 674 at the end of 24th St. SE in Ruskin. For more information, visit www.campbayou.org, call 813-641-8545, or check out the Camp Bayou Facebook page.