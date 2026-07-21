The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the 2026 Candidate Connection, formerly known as the Hob Nob, on Thursday, August 6, from 6-8 p.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. This year’s event, presented by Curry Law Group and powered by RSA Consulting Group, will also commemorate America’s 250th birthday, providing a meaningful opportunity for civic engagement while celebrating our nation’s history.

Candidate Connection is designed to connect voters with the individuals seeking to serve their communities. The event offers a welcoming, nonpartisan environment where attendees can meet candidates, visit sponsor and community organization booths, learn about local initiatives and public services and engage in meaningful conversations with neighbors and community leaders.

Guests will enjoy light refreshments while networking with local business professionals, elected officials and residents from across Hillsborough County. The event encourages informed civic participation by providing direct access to candidates representing a variety of local, county, state and federal offices.

For attendees seeking a more in-depth experience, VIP admission includes early entry from 5-6 p.m. and exclusive small-group conversations with participating candidates. These sessions provide an opportunity to hear directly from candidates about their visions, priorities and policy positions in a more personal setting.

Candidates currently scheduled to participate include Sara Peacock, judge candidate; Daniela Simic, Hillsborough County School Board; Sally Harris Williamson, Hillsborough County School Board, District 6; Nina McGucken Alvarez, circuit judge; Louie Aguila, judge candidate; Bob Henriquez, Hillsborough County property appraiser; Joshua Wostal, Hillsborough County Commission, District 7; Cindy Stuart, Hillsborough County Commission, District 7; Stacy Hahn, Hillsborough County Commission, District 5 (countywide); Brittany Lyssy, Hillsborough County School Board; Aileen Rodriguez, Hillsborough County Commission, District 7; Kevin Steele, U.S. Congress; and Bea Valenti, U.S. Congress.

Additional candidates may be announced prior to the event.

“Candidate Connection is one of our community’s most important civic engagement events,” said Amber Aaron, president and CEO of the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce. “Our goal is to provide an accessible, informative setting where residents can meet candidates, ask questions and become more engaged in the democratic process while strengthening connections throughout our community.”

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce encourages business leaders, community members and residents throughout the region to attend this unique event and take advantage of the opportunity to become informed before Election Day.

For ticket information and event details, scan the QR code on the event ad or visit the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce, located at 6437 Watson Rd., Lower Level, in Riverview.