The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the completion of the Leadership Brandon Riverview Class of 2026 Legacy Project benefiting A Kid’s Place, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe, stable and nurturing home for children in foster care.

Each year, participants in the Leadership Brandon Riverview program select a community Legacy Project designed to make a lasting impact on a local nonprofit organization. As part of the program, class members spend time visiting and learning about several nonprofits throughout the community, hearing directly from organization leaders about the populations they serve, the challenges they face and the needs they hope to address.

After hearing the heartfelt mission and needs presented by A Kid’s Place, the Leadership Class selected the organization as the recipient of this year’s project. A Kid’s Place provides a unique, homelike foster care environment where sibling groups can remain together while receiving the care, support and stability they need during difficult times in their lives.

One of the needs identified by the organization was the replacement of aging benches in the children’s outdoor play area. The Leadership Brandon Riverview Class of 2026 immediately embraced the opportunity to help create a more welcoming and functional outdoor space for the children and families served by A Kid’s Place.

To fund the project, the Leadership Class partnered with the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce to host the Leadership Brandon Riverview Cornhole Tournament on March 12. The event brought together chamber members, local businesses, community leaders and supporters for a day filled with fun, friendly competition and community spirit.

The tournament was a tremendous success thanks to the incredible support of sponsors, vendors, volunteers, participants and donors throughout the community. Event sponsors included Tampa Electric, Raulerson Castillo & Company – CPAs and Consultants, Sellers and Associates, Tampa Bay Harley-Davidson, SouthState Bank, Hungry Howie’s, Suncoast Credit Union and RSA Consulting.

Additional excitement was provided by event vendors including LeAnne’s Old Fashioned Cookies, Funnel & Funk, Champion Wellness Centers, Photo Booth Rental and More and Socially Funded. The chamber also extends appreciation to the many businesses and organizations that donated prizes, raffle baskets and auction items to support the fundraiser.

Once funds were raised, members of the Leadership Brandon Riverview Class dedicated a full day of service to completing the project at A Kid’s Place. Class members worked together to purchase supplies, build and install four custom benches with attached planters surrounding the children’s play area. The newly constructed seating areas now provide a refreshed and welcoming outdoor environment where children, caregivers and families can gather, relax and enjoy time together.

The project represented far more than a physical improvement to the property — it reflected the Leadership Class’ commitment to service, collaboration and investing in the future of the community.

“The Legacy Project is one of the most meaningful parts of the Leadership Brandon Riverview program because it allows participants to make a direct and lasting impact in our community,” said Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce President Amber Aaron. “The Class of 2026 demonstrated tremendous heart, teamwork and dedication throughout this entire process, and we are incredibly proud of what they accomplished for A Kid’s Place.”

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce thanks everyone who supported the cornhole tournament and Legacy Project and helped make a meaningful difference for the children and families served by A Kid’s Place.

To learn more about A Kid’s Place, visit https://akidsplacetb.org/.

For more information about Leadership Brandon Riverview and the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce, visit www.centralhillsboroughchamber.com.